VIDEO: Po leteckej tragédii v Kazachstane už záchranári našli telá všetkých 38 obetí

An Embraer 190 aircraft from Azerbaijan Airlines crashed today, December 25, 2024, near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The plane was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. Tragically, the accident resulted in multiple fatalities, with at least 39 deaths confirmed. However, 28 people survived, including two children, and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Rescue teams and authorities are at the scene conducting investigations to determine the causes of the crash.