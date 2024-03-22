AKTUÁLNE: Maskovaní muži strieľali v moskovskej koncertnej sále. Na mieste vypukol požiar

Najmenej traja maskovaní ozbrojenci spustili v piatok paľbu v moskovskej koncertnej sále Crocus City Hall. Podľa ruskej agentúry RIA Novosti sú na mieste zranení a v budove vypukol požiar.

Korešpondent RIA Novosti uviedol, že muži strieľali z automatických zbraní. Podľa agentúry TASS v budove došlo aj k výbuchu.

Incident sa odohral pred koncertom ruskej rockovej skupiny Piknik. Hudobníkom sa podľa polície, na ktorú sa odvoláva TASS, nič nestalo.

It is reported that there were five terrorists. Rosgvardia special forces arrived at the building an hour after the shooting started.



Cellular communications in Moscow are not working well. Helicopters were sent to extinguish the fire. Also reported a major failure in the work… pic.twitter.com/RsyAyT068A