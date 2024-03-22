Kategórie
Refresher News Slovensko
dnes 22. marca 2024, 18:56
Čas čítania 0:27

AKTUÁLNE: Maskovaní muži strieľali v moskovskej koncertnej sále. Na mieste vypukol požiar

Zahraničie
Maskovaní muži strieľali v koncertnej sále v Moskve.

Najmenej traja maskovaní ozbrojenci spustili v piatok paľbu v moskovskej koncertnej sále Crocus City Hall. Podľa ruskej agentúry RIA Novosti sú na mieste zranení a v budove vypukol požiar.

Korešpondent RIA Novosti uviedol, že muži strieľali z automatických zbraní. Podľa agentúry TASS v budove došlo aj k výbuchu.

Incident sa odohral pred koncertom ruskej rockovej skupiny Piknik. Hudobníkom sa podľa polície, na ktorú sa odvoláva TASS, nič nestalo.

