Eva Thonhauserová
dnes 13. marca 2024, 17:15
Čas čítania 0:25

KVÍZ: Zmaturoval by si v roku 2024 z anglického jazyka? Otestuj sa, ako si na tom

Slovensko
Okrem testu si dnes študenti preverili svoje znalosti aj v písaní eseje.

Aj dnes 13. marca prebiehajú maturity a študenti si tentoraz potrápili hlavy nad testami v cudzích jazykoch. Test je rozdelený na 3 časti - počúvanie, znalosti vo využívaní jazyka a čítanie s porozumením.

Celkovo obsahoval 80 úloh a žiaci mali na jeho vyplnenie 2 hodiny. My sme pre teba vybrali 10 otázok, v ktorých môžeš otestovať svoje znalosti z angličtiny na úrovni B2. 

Všetky podrobnosti o maturite zverejňuje Národný inštitút vzdelávania a mládeže (NIVAM), z ktorého sme čerpali aj pri vytváraní kvízu. Vyplnený kvíz nie je autorským dielom NIVaM, ktorý tak nezodpovedá za prípadné chyby a nesprávne odpovede. Celý maturitný test z anglického jazyka B2 z roku 2024 nájdeš tu.
KVÍZ: Takto vyzerala maturita z anglického jazyka. Trúfneš si otestovať svoje znalosti?
110
Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor who delivered blinding performances on screen and on stage. Cillian did not start ______ on screen until he was 25, but he was no ______ to fame before then.
appearing , stranger
occurring , anonym
rising , familiar
raising , foreigner
210
Despite his fame and positive reviews, he is a man who enjoys a private life and prefers to stay out of the ______ . 
rumours
prints
papers
gossips
310
Since making his acting ______ , he’s played an apocalypse survivor, a comic anti- hero, etc. 
breakdown
breakthrough
breakup
breakout
410
Along with his brother Páidi, he performed in the band The Sons of Mr Green Genes, and dreamed ______ a rock star. 
to be
for being
of being
be
510
The opportunity came when the duo ______ a record deal with Acid Jazz Records, but as Páidi was still in school, the Murphy brothers ______ the deal.
would be offered , failed
would offer , weakened
offered , defeated
were offered , declined
610
Cillian started studying law at university, but ______ with motivation.
battled
conflicted
fought
struggled
710
Meanwhile, his interest in acting developed. He ______ to follow an acting career by his English teacher, so when the chance to ______ the Drama Society at University College Cork came, he took it.
had previously encouraged , enter
had previously been encouraged , join
had encouraged previously , be attached 
previously had been encouraged , be cast
810
After many amateur performances, Cillian talked himself into an audition for Disco Pigsin Cork. He was offered the role of a Cork teenager as his first ______ professional performance.
never
forever
ever
whatever
910
The show was planned to run for two weeks, but actually ran for two years. During these two years, Cillian got an agent and was soon offered parts in ______ theatre productions. 
others
the other
other
another 
1010
Murphy was cast as the lead in Danny Boyle’s 2002 film 28 Days Later. ______ it was a horror film about zombies in a post-apocalyptic London, the film is much deeper than what zombie films had offered before. 
Despite
However
In spite of
Although
